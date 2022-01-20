Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Rises By 38.9%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.