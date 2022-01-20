Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:FOF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

