Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

