Truist Financial Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $231.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $128.94 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average of $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $4,526,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

