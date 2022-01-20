ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $27.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

FORG stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

