Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Barclays

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

