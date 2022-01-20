Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.89

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.89 and traded as high as C$41.67. Interfor shares last traded at C$40.50, with a volume of 418,914 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

