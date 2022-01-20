StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.95

Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.95 and traded as low as $21.79. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 7,243 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

