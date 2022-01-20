Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.66. Chimerix shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 825,265 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

