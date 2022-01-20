Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

