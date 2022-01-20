Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $380.00 at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.
NYSE:PSA opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $218.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.93.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
