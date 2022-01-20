Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $2,874,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.