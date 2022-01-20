Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

