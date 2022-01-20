UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $34.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 355.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

URGN opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

