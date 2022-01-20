Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

