Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 3,500 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($50.15) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a market capitalization of £94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,914.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,999.94.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

