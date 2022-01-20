Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 3,500 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($50.15) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36). The company has a market capitalization of £94.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,914.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,999.94.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

