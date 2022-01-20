Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.78) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.68).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 717 ($9.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 609.78 ($8.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.04. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.