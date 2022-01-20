Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

