Critical Survey: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) vs. Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Janel and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 3.55% 35.86% 6.36% comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $146.42 million 0.18 $5.20 million $1.71 16.37 comScore $356.04 million 0.71 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.19

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats comScore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

