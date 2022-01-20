The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $12.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $48.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $52.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.57.

Shares of GS opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

