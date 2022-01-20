Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Sell

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $942.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth $2,139,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

