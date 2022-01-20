Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3,117.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. "

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

GOOG stock opened at $2,713.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,890.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,824.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,585 shares of company stock worth $386,723,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

