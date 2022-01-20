The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ORAN stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

