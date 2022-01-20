The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
ORAN stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
