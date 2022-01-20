KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $15,161,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

