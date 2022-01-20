Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRETF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.97 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

