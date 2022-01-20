TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.73

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.73 and traded as high as C$29.93. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.76, with a volume of 1,877,732 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.73.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.81%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

