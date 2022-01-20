Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 8,473,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,660.8 days.

OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Viva Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

