Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

WJXFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WJXFF opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Wajax has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

