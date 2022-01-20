Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Grows By 37.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

