Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $158.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
Shares of MAR opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95.
In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
