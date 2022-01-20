Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $158.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of MAR opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

