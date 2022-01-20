The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $129.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

