U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.