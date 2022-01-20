Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,775 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 147,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.