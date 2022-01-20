Head to Head Review: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.6% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 4.35 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -14.31 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 3.71 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -81.75

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iCAD and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 7 0 2.88 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 295.63%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.17%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

iCAD beats Anika Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

