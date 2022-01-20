a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

