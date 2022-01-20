Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $62.27 on Monday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

