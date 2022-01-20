Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CUE stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

