Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

