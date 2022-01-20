JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

MOR opened at €29.03 ($32.99) on Monday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a twelve month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.72. The company has a market cap of $991.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.37.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

