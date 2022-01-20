Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 618 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £161.28 million and a PE ratio of -3,090.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

