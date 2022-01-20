Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 815 ($11.12).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.67. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.