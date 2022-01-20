Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

