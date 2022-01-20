Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Decreases By 26.3%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.95%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $14,285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.