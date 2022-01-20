Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Increases By 26.2%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 625,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AVGR stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

AVGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis cut their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

