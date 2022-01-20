FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Shares of ASET opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.