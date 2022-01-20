Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.13 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 54.88 ($0.75). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 53.88 ($0.74), with a volume of 144,625,448 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.89) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.82) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.80).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.13.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,737.95).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.