Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Syneos Health has outperformed its industry. The year-over-year improvement in earnings and revenues in the last-reported third quarter looks impressive. Strong performance across the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments is encouraging as well. The increased reimbursable expenses and strength in consulting drove the top line in the Commercial Solutions arm. The company has raised its EPS guidance for 2021 to reflect lower-than-expected interest expense and depreciation. Syneos Health exited the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. However, the rise in costs and operating expenses leading to margin contractions does not bode well. A narrowed full-year revenue guidance raises concern. Deterioration in short-term cash level is worrisome as well.”

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.57.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.