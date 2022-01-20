JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

FRE stock opened at €37.12 ($42.18) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.51.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

