Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.