Head-To-Head Survey: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) versus Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Trimble has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trimble and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.65% 15.41% 8.36% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trimble and Mirion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.15 billion 5.90 $389.90 million $2.20 33.61 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 25,267.34 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trimble and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trimble currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Trimble.

Summary

Trimble beats Mirion Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment offers solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment caters customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

